Nigeria: IGP Inspects Kaduna Airport, Reassures Passengers

Kaduna — The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris yesterday inspected the Kaduna International Airport ahead of the diversion from the Nnamdi Azikewe Airport, Abuja and assured passengers of maximum security.

Speaking at the inspection of security facilities at the airport, Idris said the force had deployed men and equipment required to perform their work, including vehicles and helicopters for surveillance.

He said, "We mobilized men from different units of the force, counterterrorism and anti-bomb squads to man security points within and outside the airport. We are covering all the highways within Kaduna and from Kaduna to Abuja. The Police will give effective security throughout the period of operations."

Also, the Minister of State for Health Dr. Osagie Ehanire at the weekend visited the Kaduna Airport Hospital and other federal hospitals in the state; saying the federal government would make use of the Kaduna State Quarantine facility located at Down-quarters when necessary.

The Minister who was received at the 345 Aero-Medical Hospital, visited the accident and emergency unit, main Operating theatre, laboratory and dental clinic and the radiology department, stressing that the hospital was well equipped to provide satisfactory health services.

Earlier, the Commander of the Aero-Medical hospital, Group Captain Gideon Bako said the hospital was ready to take up any challenge to ensure the health of Nigerians flying through Kaduna.