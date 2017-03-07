7 March 2017

South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Sundowns Dash Mariveni's Nedbank Cup Hopes

Tagged:

Related Topics

Limpopo SAB Regional League club, Mariveni United gave a good account of themselves against African champions Mamelodi Sundowns in their Nedbank Cup last 32 clash, but went on to suffer a 2-0 defeat on Monday evening.

Pitso Mosimane named a strong Sundowns line up, which included the likes of Anthony Laffor, Leonard Castro, Kennedy Mweene and Teko Modise.

Mariveni were not fazed by the talent on display by Mosimane's charges and managed to hold their own in the opening 45 minutes.

Goalkeeper, Hlulani Mbhumbhi was eager prove to his worth and he did just that, pulling off a couple fine saves to deny the Sundowns strike force, as the sides went into the break goalless.

However, Sundowns went up a gear in the second stanza and bagged two quick-fire goals through Castro and Laffor after 48 minutes.

The Absa Premiership giants pushed for more goals as the second half went on, but Mbhumbhi was at his best as he pulled off a number of fine saves to frustrate the Sundowns' attackers.

Nonetheless, the score remained 2-0 at full-time whistle, as the SAB League outfit dropped out at the first hurdle.

There will be more ABC Motsepe League and SAB League clubs competing in the Nedbank Cup this weekend.

South Africa

Interdict Granted Against Malema for Inciting Land Grabs

AfriForum and its business wing AfriBusiness have been granted a high court interdict against Economic Freedom Fighters… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Football Association. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.