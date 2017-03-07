Limpopo SAB Regional League club, Mariveni United gave a good account of themselves against African champions Mamelodi Sundowns in their Nedbank Cup last 32 clash, but went on to suffer a 2-0 defeat on Monday evening.

Pitso Mosimane named a strong Sundowns line up, which included the likes of Anthony Laffor, Leonard Castro, Kennedy Mweene and Teko Modise.

Mariveni were not fazed by the talent on display by Mosimane's charges and managed to hold their own in the opening 45 minutes.

Goalkeeper, Hlulani Mbhumbhi was eager prove to his worth and he did just that, pulling off a couple fine saves to deny the Sundowns strike force, as the sides went into the break goalless.

However, Sundowns went up a gear in the second stanza and bagged two quick-fire goals through Castro and Laffor after 48 minutes.

The Absa Premiership giants pushed for more goals as the second half went on, but Mbhumbhi was at his best as he pulled off a number of fine saves to frustrate the Sundowns' attackers.

Nonetheless, the score remained 2-0 at full-time whistle, as the SAB League outfit dropped out at the first hurdle.

There will be more ABC Motsepe League and SAB League clubs competing in the Nedbank Cup this weekend.