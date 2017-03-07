Ethiopia: Stakeholders Should Partake in Developing Ground Tennis Sport - Federation

The Ethiopian Ground Tennis Federation has forwarded and identified that ground tennis is challenged by shortage of experts in the sport discipline, facility scarcity and limited number of tournaments.

The Federation has conducted its 12th General Assembly last weekend and consulted on ways of improving the sport in the nation.

Participants from all the nine states and the two city administrations stated that little focus have so far been given by the regional states and stakeholders in developing sport facilities.

They said adding that shortage of experts in the area is challenging in the effort to facilitating and organize training and games. It was also suggested that the national federation should extend support to fill this gaps in a continuous manner.

It has also been suggested during the discussion by the participants that the federation should include senior sports persons in various tournaments and annual championships organized by the federation.

Director of the Federation, Azeb Wolde-Selassie said on her part that there is scarcity in the number of experts in the sport discipline but the federation will work to solve this problem sustainably.

She further noted that regional ground tennis Federations should work closely with their respective Youth and Sport Bureaus to developing sport facilities which are crucial to advancing the sport across the nation. She added "The Federation will extend support to the regional and cities Administration Federations through expertise assistance."

Azeb further added the Federation will organize additional youth tournaments with the limited budget it has to solve shortage of competitions in the discipline.

Meanwhile, the Federation also disclosed that it is unable to host tournaments for seniors as it has limited capacity to organize games on that regard.

The Director added that youths are taking ground tennis training in seven states and the two city administrations.

Recently Ethiopia has completed first in the East African Junior Ground Tennis Championship held before two months regardless of the local limited capacity. Some eight nations have taken part in the championship that Ethiopia won recently.

The championship was a recognized tournament by the International Tennis Federation and it was held in Nairobi, Kenya.