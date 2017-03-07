Ethiopia: Ministry Working to Make Adwa Tourist Attraction

A recent conducted study underlined the need for tapping the touristic potentials in the historic sites of Adwa.

Ethiopian Tourism Destinations Development Director Chernet Tilahun recently said : " My study clearly stated that Adwa is the most suitable area for eco-tourism apart from being the global heritage site for the Pan- African struggle.

According to him, Adwa's battlefield needs to be excavated, the historical realities related to the battle of Adwa ought to be documented well. "In addition to this, the landscape needs to be conserved."

Adwa Town Communication Office Head Tsadkan Gebremariam for her part noted that the city administration is working to make the historic site of Adwa as one of the attractive touristic destinations in the state.

She said " We are putting in place the necessary tourism infrastructures including hotels, road and the like.".

It is to be recalled that during the 121st Adwa victory celebration, Minister of Culture and Tourism became a patron of tourism infrastructure in the historic town.