East Africa: Ethiopia's Commendable Role in the Horn

editorial

The Horn of Africa is the most volatile region of the world where all colours of terrorists operate. As a result, the people of the region have been exposed to acute poverty and untold sufferings.

With full determination, Ethiopia has been discharging decisive part in stabilizing the unstable region of the Horn of Africa in many ways; in addition to its deploying peacekeeping missions. More importantly, the country has formed full-bodied Foreign, Security National Policy and Strategy which is principally betrothed in extending and amplifying the root of democracy, economic and social developments internally to apparently bury the acute deep entrenched poverty. The fundamental end of the policy is to see a stable country where all citizens live fairly and equally. Suffice to it; the policy intends to make the people of Ethiopia live cordially with their neighbours based on mutual coexistence.

The foreign policy firmly believes that the main enemy of the country is poverty where all Ethiopians are required to join hands to get rid of it. It also more importantly thinks that the policy could not be realized without the positive involvement of the neighbouring countries in particular and the international community in general. For this reason, it leans to invite all countries friendly knowing that incorporated support has a chief role to the successful accomplishment of the policy. To be precise, Ethiopia's foreign policy and strategy considers no country as an enemy or threat. Hence, the new Ethiopia is engaged in healing the past scars. It also firmly believes that Ethiopia cannot develop or remain at peace if the neighbouring countries remain in crisis. Thus, it is give-and-take policy.

Guided by this perspective, the country has been treating all nations around fairly and friendly. The integrated development activities which Ethiopia initiated fifteen years ago with Djibouti have begun producing fruits. The trade relation, people to people ties, investment and cooperation in peace and security of the region have significant consequences beyond the two regions in pacifying Somalia and containing Al-shabaab from destabilizing the region. It also created cemented trust and increased the well being of the two people and can be cited as roadmap in the process of economic integration of the region.

Ethiopia is said to have offered fresh drinking water and farming land to Djibouti where the later lacks seriously all of them thus, saving the Djiboutian people from suffering lack of wheat and water which the two are basic needs to the survival of Djiboutian.

The bilateral cooperation did not stop here but stretched into electrification trade where Ethiopia exports power to Djibouti and the later rents its ports. These well cemented all rounded relations have unquestionably produced sustainable trust not only among the two governments but also among the two people. This cooperation also in turn created trusted cooperation in peace and security sector aiming at keeping the workable relation remain intact. The relation the two countries have developed has a devastating outcome against the terrorists groups in Somalia and in pacifying Somalia too. It also served as practical example and modelling move to the remaining countries where Kenya followed the same road.

Ethiopia and Kenya have developed healthy working all-rounded relations for the last years. Their relations have been practically seen when the bordering areas remain peaceful corridor which was vulnerable and insecure earlier.

There was fear that the border clash among the pastoralist people of the two countries would develop into war if not handled well. It is expected that the two nations responsibly managed to solve it in civility for the benefit of their peoples. Following that, massive road construction is under way to connect the ports of Kenya with Ethiopia capital Addis Ababa to deepen relations from economic integration perspectives. Rail way constructions are also in the pipeline to connect the two sisterly countries. Ethiopia is also finalizing its power transformer to export power which would solve serious power shortage of Kenya and reduce air pollution since Kenya uses oil produced power. Ethiopia will also use Kenya's ports to kindle and widen its ever growing diversified economies.

The terrorists in Somalia are labelled as a threat of the two's development and peace and stability, thus both must beat the terrorist with all their efforts. The two governments are intact in doing their best in pacifying the region too. Certainly, this would bring mutual benefit for the two governments through sustainable peace and development. Owing to their combined efforts, the neighbouring nations, ultimately, have brought tangible impact in recovering the volatile region from its agonies.

Similarly, the road construction by Sudan and Ethiopia is serving the two peoples efficiently. Railroad construction is also on the line side by side with the air transportation. There is mutual agreement that Ethiopia will use Sudanese ports for export and import goods. The trade and investment relations are increasing from time to time. Security cooperation is growing. The mistrust developed among the two countries by the past regimes has gone away. Now, they are replaced by mutual benefit and trust which in turn has cemented the friendship and ties of the two brotherly people. Sudanese see Ethiopia as their second home.

For instance, tourists coming from Sudan are increasing. The same is true for Ethiopians regarding Sudanese. The peace and security, development and people to people relations among the four stated next door countries have great role in reducing the tension in the region. If it continued this way sooner or later, the horn of Africa will be a save heaven where its people live in cooperation and friendship.

Obviously, the only headache is the Eritrean regime which has been committing itself against peace and development in the region. It has inferred much pain and destruction to the people of the region. It openly refused cooperating in the peace and development process under way in the region but stood firmly against it. It has successfully isolated its own people both from the region and international community. It mistrusts other people in the region.

Eritrean president Isaias Afeworki is following this strategy for two reasons. He knows well that he cannot live in peaceful and democratic region, thus going against peace is the best tactic which prolongs his power hunger. Second, if he opens the door and allows Eritreans see what is going on out of Eritrea, he knows that they will demand the same to be practised in Eritrea which he never put into practice. As a result, misleading its own people that they are better off by isolating them was the best strategy which he has won. Generally, the leaders in Asmara have done so much damage first to Eritrea and to the region at large.

The newly joined independent state of South Sudan which the international community welcomed warmly has been quickly indulged into devastating civil war. Thus, nothing is expected from it but it will remain the burden of the region for the next sizeable time. On my way, I would like to warn the IGAD, AU, UN, EU that if the deteriorating situation in South Sudan is not handled wisely, another precarious Somalia is in the making where all the terrorist groups being financed, armed and trained by Eritrean leadership take it as save heaven base. Later, it will cost us much to recover it if we leave it this way. Very quick and committed engagement of pertinent actors is urgent.

Somalia is recovering from its 25 years horror now. I hope Somalia will join to the Ethiopia initiated regional all rounded economic integration which could play vigorous role in making the people of the region live peacefully and amicably.

Generally speaking, the Ethiopian Foreign and Security Policy and Strategy intended first to pacify Ethiopia and the region is bearing fruits. It has been producing sustainable peace and mutual trust among the whole region. The peace keeping mission Ethiopia has deployed in Liberia, Burundi, Rwanda, Sudan, Sudan and Somalia are also the backbone of the policy contained in the white document. The peace missions assigned in the stated countries have brought not only peace but also good people to people relations. This is consistent with United Nations Security Council which is mandated to build peaceful coexistence worldwide. Ethiopia is committed to continue doing so; however, it needs regional and international support to make realize peaceful region.

Most importantly the IGAD should design meaningful policies and strategies towards the region. It also must follow properly its implementations. The AU, UN, EU and other concerned institutions should join hands to Ethiopia's constructive efforts so that we can see peaceful, prosperous and harmonized region. If the elites of the region follow the same path, there is no question that we cannot see a region integrated economically and socially where all people enjoy fairly.