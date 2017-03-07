Coffee after collecting the full three points with win at Adama

City rivals Coffee kept their pursuit of the Ethiopian Premier League title going with a 4-0 win over Mekelakeya on Sunday as the third placed Dedebit conceded a 3-2 defeat at the hands of the league leaders Saint George on Saturday at the Addis Ababa Stadium.

Victory saw fourth-placed Coffee move to within seven points of leaders St. George. The heavily defeated Mekelakeya stand 10th on 21 points.

Defending champions Saint George maintained the Ethiopian Premier League leadership on 35 points from 17 games with a 3-2 win over city rivals Dedebit on Saturday. It was a very thrilling and exciting game. Dedebit managed to reduce the 3-0 gap to 3-2 at the end but they were not able to share a point.

Losers Dedebit went one down to take the third place on 28 points from equal 17 games.

By contrast Sidama Coffee went one ladder up to take the second place on 31 points from 17 games with a 1-0 win over Adama City who are now 5th in the table on 27 points. The record tells that Adama City continued their down ward move.

The 6th placed Fasil City continued dropping points for the second time in a row when they conceded a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the home side Wolayita Dicha who stand 9th on 21 points. Fasil take the 6th place on 26 points.

Woldiya City and Arba Minch City finished level at 1-1. As a result Arba Minch City occupy the 7th place on 23 points while Woldiya are 8th on 21.

Hawassa City made the life span of Commercial Bank difficult with a 4-0 wide margin win. Commercial Bank went one worse to take the 15th place on 17 points while Hawassa are now 11th on 20 points. This is the worst result Banks ever earned in the Premier League this season.

Electric improved their position to the 12th place with a 3-1 win over Dire Dawa City. Electric have now 19 points from 17 games while the 14th-placed Dire Dawa have 16 points. This is a good upsurge for Electric.

The bottom side Addis Ababa City are far from recovery as they conceded a 1-0 away defeat at the hands of Jima Ababuna who stand 13th on 17 points. The Addis side remained the bottom side on 10 points.

Getaneh Kebede of Dedebit is the leading scorer with 12 goals while St. George's Adane Girma and Saladin Seid have nine goals each. Fitsum Gebre-Mariam of Electric stands third with eight goals.