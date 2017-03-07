Ethiopia: Nation Continues Luring FDI

editorial

Lately, the Ethiopian Investment Commission announced that the country's Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has increased by 35 per cent on average over the last six months as compared to same period of last year.

This increment which is valued to be more than 1.2 billion dollars is due to conducive investment environment the government has maintained in these months. As to the commission, this amount highly exceeds the record gained during the beginning of the first Growth and Transformation Plan (GTP I).

In fact, this reality has been reported by some international outlets. For instance, The Gulf Today was quoted as saying, "Ethiopia is rapidly attracting huge FDI from global investors."

The nation has won the international reputation for registering double digit growth for the last twelve years in a row. This has to be attributed to the stable political climate, peace, expanding infrastructure, incentive packages for investors with viable policies and clear strategies most importantly, committed leadership.

It is a hard fact that investors would invest their resource if they make sure that there is sustainable peace together with the necessary infrastructure. This, for sure, has boosted their confidence to invest in Ethiopia.

Some media outlets reported that the recent unrest in different parts of the country affected the FDI flow to the country. To the contrary, the FDI flow in the country is significantly rising. It is within this time the US delegation led by Senator James Inhofe has discussed with Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn ways to furthering the relations with the new US administration, particularly in trade and investment.

The giant and reputable companies from Europe, America and Asia are coming and settling themselves in industrial parks over the last six months. Recently, one of the Chinese textile companies situated in the Hawassa Industrial Park has began exporting its products. This is a manifestation of the efforts in developing industrial parks for the industrialization move.

Parallel to this, the rise in the flow of FDI has necessitated the expansion of multi-million dollar industrial parks in other parts of the country. Hence, recently, the government has begun the construction of the third of the four integrated agro-industrial park in the Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples State with 2.6 billion Birr.

To attain the aspirations of the second GTP, the country has set to develop these Integrated Agro-Industry Parks to successfully garner the FDI planned to secure in the second GTP.

Installing various service infrastructures like banking, insurance, telecom and postal services in the industrial parks is attracting potential investors who were tired of getting these services from different public offices.

It is worth mentioning here that Ethiopia being the second populous country in Sub-Saharan Africa, its adequate and cheap labour force is a point of attraction for investors .

The availability of adequate power is the real concern of investors. To this end, Ethiopia is working aggressively to generate power for its dynamic economic growth. This is one of the reasons that make the incumbent responsive to the demand of the potential investors.

Fortunately, Ethiopia is a nation endowed with abundant renewable energy resources from hydroelectric, wind, solar and geothermal sources. Understanding this blessing, the government is developing the resources with all its efforts. Tangible results have also been registered in this regard. Still, strenuous efforts are under way to boost the energy production from the current less than 5,000 MW to over 17,000 MW by 2020.

With the ongoing power generation projects and ones to be launched in the coming years would not only satisfy the local demand but also address the needs of neighbouring countries thereby becoming a regional power hub in East Africa.

In last word, what the government and people of Ethiopia have been doing to ensure peace and stability in the country has won the recognition of the potential investors across the globe.

Since the industrial parks are there with relevant service utilities with efficient service delivery, the nation continues to be the hot destination of FDI. It is a job for every one especially, the EIC, the missions abroad, the business community and Ethiopian diaspora to seize every opportunity to promote the blessings Ethiopia has. If the nation has considerable FDI, the pace of development would be advanced thereby realizing the noble vision to become a middle income economy.