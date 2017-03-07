Ethiopia: AAU, Enterprise Sign MOU

AAU president Prof. Admasu Tsegaye and Ethiopian Shipping and Logistics service Enterprise acting Chief Executive Officer Mesfin Tefera at the signing event.

Ethiopian Shipping and Logistics Service Enterprise and Addis Ababa University (AAU) signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in bid to bridge human power rifts in the shipping and logistics sector Friday.

Speaking at the occasion, AAU president Prof. Admasu Tsegaye said through the MoU, AAU would offer special training on logistic management aimed at addressing the challenges to this end.

According to Admasu, AAU will resume Masters program in logistic management in order to meet Enterprise's demand for skilled human power. "The university will also assist the Enterprise in terms of capability building and identifying market."

Ethiopian Shipping and Logistics Service Enterprise Acting Chief Executive Officer Mesfin Tefera for his part noted that the the MoU has four objectives: training the management staff and higher leadership, commencing Babogaya Maritime and Logistics Academy, offering training on shipping and logistics and dealing with challenges of research and development approaches.