Ethiopia: Electric Dominate Addis Coca Cola Cycling Race Series

Electric had the full domination on Thursday and Sunday Addis Coca Cola cycling race series that took place in two different places.

The 6-km race up the hill to Entoto Saint Marry Church from Sidist Kilo Memorial Monument, Electric's trio, Birhanu Belayneh, Abebe Beyene and Surafel Yehualashet, made a sweeping victory taking all the top three places, in the order of that. This race brought together 20 cyclists.

Same day, in men's mountain bike 6km race from Sidist Kilo up the hill to Entoto, Yubuel Zewde of Electric came out first leaving behind Sintayehu Belete of Youth Academy and Tamirat Kumsa of Garad to take the second and third places, respectively. This race drew 26 cyclists.

The event organizers, the Addis Ababa Cycling Federation, (AACF), said that this was indeed a very gruelling cycling race.

The Sunday race that took place at the Kara-Wossen Grocery brought together 110 cyclists, six less than last week.

In the main 54km course race that drew 23 cyclists Abebe Beyene of Electric emerged winner. Haile Awol of Ethiopian Grain Trade Enterprise (EGTE) stood second while Daniel Teklay of the African Refugee side won the third place.

In the men's 51-km mountain bike race that brought together 29 cyclists Shemsedin Redwan came out first. Regassa Gemi of Garad and Yehualashet Keni of Youth Academy managed to settle second and third, in that order.

In the women's 24-km mountain bike race once again the private cyclist Yordanos Bulbula outpaced all others to take title for the fourth time in a row. Her overwhelming domination of the event is becoming evident.

Kidist Oumer of Youth Academy and Iskedar Abay of Yeka Sub-city took the second and third places, in the order of that. Both Kidist and Iskedar now appear to be the traditional second and third. This race attracted only 10 female cyclists.

In the youth 9-km race Tamirat Tibebe of Yeka Sub-city came out first while Abiy Abera of Arada Sub-city finished second. Abduljelil Tiraz of Kolfe Sub-city won the third place. This race pulled 36 young talents, three plus than that of last week.

For the fourth time in a row Tigabu Kebede, Mihretu Fetene and Abiy Birhanu, occupied from one up to three places, respectively, in the 9km veteran cyclist race. The Sunday race brought together 12 veteran cyclists.

The Sunday race was one of the series of events that took place in this Ethiopian season under the name of Addis Coca Cola cycling club race.

This cycling competition is sponsored by Coca Cola East Africa Bottling Share Company. The sponsorship deal was set for the coming one year with the possibility of extension.

Under this sponsorship deal the AACF will get 500, 000 birr from Coca Cola East Africa Bottling S. C for one year.

The sole factor for Coca Cola East Africa Bottling Share Company to sponsor cycling race is to help promote the sports at the national level.