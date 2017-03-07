Ethiopia: How Souls in Agony Recuperated - Stories of Hope From People With Serious Illness Being Treated in Rural Ethiopia

Famished I and crew members were when we arrived at Sodo Gurage at nine in the morning for we kicked off travel from Addis Ababa before sunup in a blood curdling cold. Even after alighting from the vehicle we had no time to order Kocho (Gurage's' traditional food) in the hotel because we had to join the Program for Improving Mental Health Care (PRIME) meeting very soon.

In the meeting room, it took me not long to forget my hunger as I started to listen to touching and sometimes shocking stories flooding from participants in the meeting room.

Dr Abebaw Fekadu is the Principal Investigator of PRIME-Ethiopia Part of an international study launched by Addis Ababa University in Collaboration with Federal Ministry of Health. He had to cut short his presentation of six months' performance report majorly focusing on the treatment of psychosis, depression and epilepsy. To back his LCD presentation with instances borrowed from practical experience, he resorted to the story tellers who had taken seats at every corner. Wagaye Diro a woman in her 40's knew a violent woman living in a shanty plastic shelter by the street behind her home, in Bui town. She says, she was always scared to pass by this woman.

"I never pass by her shelter unless I had money or food at hand to throw to her. She had a strange clothing; she often wore layers of T-shirts, coats, and dresses one on top of the other" Wagaye said.

The woman had lived there for 8 years with no sign of improvement. But, some days when Wagaye walked to church, by the woman with mental sickness, the woman didn't show up. She checked her for the next fifteen days, the woman was not coming out from the plastic shelter.

"I wondered what had happened to her. I dreaded getting close to her shelter. She was asleep. I read from her face that she was ill. A bit courageous, drawing close, I asked her whether she had become ill. 'Yes', she said. When I asked her, "Shall we go to a clinic?" She said, 'Ok'. I was caught by surprise when I saw the violent women that turned weak and peaceful all of a sudden. While she was walking behind me, people thought that the woman was intent to capture and hit me" said, Wagaye.

At the health center Wagaye learnt that treatment was being given for people with mental disorders at the health center supported by the PRIME project. Wagaye was assigned a supporter for the woman, while the project continued to treat the sick woman.

"I washed her well. She came out to be a very slim woman when I changed her clothes. People took her for somebody else because they knew her enveloped by lots of clothes and that had made her look very fat" Wagaye said.

She had a twelve-year-old child who at the age of ten was taken to a protestant benefactor. The day Wagaye changed the woman's cloth, the boy arrived at his mother's shelter with a portion of his meal to give to his mother. But he couldn't recognize his mother in the new dressing.

"Where is Mimi!" he shouted on the top of his voice assuming that she had run away from the plastic shelter", Wagaye said, tears breaking loose from her eyes.

In not longer than three months, the woman gained her consciousness back as she took treatment in the health project. Excluding those treated for less severe illness, such as depression and alcohol-use disorder, PRIME has supported treatment for more than five hundred people with psychosis and nearly 700 with epilepsy over the last five years and support patients who do not recover fully with medication alone to recover. The CBR workers travel through remote rural villages crossing hills and rivers to treat psychotic patients tied down hand to foot with chains as well as those suffering from epilepsy and depression.

Zenabua Deres is a door-to-door community rehabilitation worker. She says heading to remote areas is very demanding especially in the absence of transport but once a person needing their help is identified, she and her colleagues continue traveling to those places to create awareness, provide treatment and monitor the recurrence of mental disorder.

The noticeable achievement of the PRIME project would not have been possible without the support of compassionate people in the community, who willingly invite people with psychotics to their homes, provide them food and bring them for mental health care.

Masresha Adenew is gifted in approaching people with mental disorder and taking them to mental health care. He says, a psychotic person who is violent to others peacefully comes and talks to him.

"Two weeks back friends showed me a girl with mental illness that had went out to the street. She was a very attractive girl. It was eight days since she ate food. She had declined to eat Injera" Masresha said his finger pressed to his mouth.

"Come to me, I said, and she came close. Do you want to eat food, I repeated? She said, "I will". I gave her Shuro (Enjira with sauce). She asked me to sit by her until she was done. She ate well, Thanks to God," he said.

He paid the cafe owner money enough to cover meal for eight days 'and told the girl to come and eat there any time she needed.

On the morrow, early in the evening, a shocking thing occurred. Four gangsters carried the girl to a nearby bush jungle to rape her. The residents of surrounding and the community police who heard her shout for help arrived in time and rescued her.

Masresh understood that she was in trouble when he saw her face beaten and her arms scratched. This is a showcase that has to teach the Sodo district the need to protect people with mental disorder living on the street. Protection of people with mental illness living on streets in an urgent priority for the Sodo district and more broadly for the whole country.

Masresha had helped one another psychotic patient whose name is Shanko. Shanko had for several years run naked on the streets of Sodo and takes his treatment regularly.

"He walks to the care center and receives medication alone" Mesresha said. But the next worry to mentally recovered patients like Shanko and others is home.

Deputy Administrator of the Woreda and head of the district Health Office Feleke Asfaw confirmed the full commitment of the Woreda and the health office. Ato Feleke also promised that people who need people who need treatment for serious mental illness will be prioritized for receiving certificate to receive care for free and will also prioritized for housing.

According to Dr Abebaw, in six months from now, the PRIME will conclude its implementation in Sodo.

The project has made accessible for the whole of the district, 180,000 in total and is attempting to scale up care to enable access to mental health care for 1.2 million people of Gurage Zone. The Commitment of the local government and the community has ensured exception success of PRIME project.

For the past one year, the district health facilities are purchasing medication and care coordinated through the health office. But sill the next big question remains whether the service will be sustained.

Although PRIME project will be ending in six months, the team that is working in prime will continue supporting the district and other zones through ongoing projects.

Many of those of who took part in the projects' performance report meeting and health care providers, patients and families of patients attest that the key to their change was the awareness the project created in them regarding the nature and treatability of mental illness.

"I had spent many nights my leg tied to my mentally ill sister who opted to escape to in midnight. When things got worse on my sister, I had decided to stay away from home not to see my sister dying before my eyes. But the awareness created on me through this project has enabled me do the right thing. This is why, I can see my sister alive today"

This young man's sister was seriously ill and tied up against a tree on the main street of the village after the family has exhausted all available sources of care including a visit to Butajira hospital and Amanuel. She was naked, agitated and hostile and was covered in dust when one of the community advisory board members, a commander in chief of the police, saw her and advised the family to take her to the nearby health center. She recovered completely after treatment and was back to school, then grade 3. Now she in grade 6.

One more additional job to the general health care provider

Dr Abebaw, Principal investigator of project says to bring a significant change in mental health care provision, the service should be integrated with other health care provision in the country. In other words, a general health care provider should provide mental health care, which is not the case in almost all parts of the country.

"We have demonstrated the possibility of doing so. We have skilled up practitioners, we have demonstrated that the community could participate in supporting patients as well as in using the services. We also have done it in a way that could be replicated in other Gurage Zones and all other districts of the Gurage zones" Dr Abebaw said.

He says, a system has been laid down to train all new comers in the health care provision. Medication is being provided to centers more regularly than was the case a year before.

A critical look shows, in severity, mental disorder is even worse than HIV AIDS or any other disease in the world. The government of Ethiopia is paying more attention for the care of people with mental disorder. It has a mental health strategy for the first time and various pilot programs have been carried out.

"The cause of mental disorders is multifactorial. However, whether the illness is caused by the stress life, loses, use of substances, head injury, birth trauma or due to broader factors we know little about at present, more attention has to be given by the government and the public.

The achievements of PRIME-supported mental health care in Sodo, has to convey the message that mental health can be provided to people in as long as the community and policy maker is actively engaged.