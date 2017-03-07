7 March 2017

Ethiopia: Seminar Aims to Lure Dutch Companies

By Tsegay Hagos

The Netherlands-African Business Council (NABC) has planned to host seminar in Amsterdam in collaboration with the Ethiopian Embassy to the Benelux, the Baltic Countries and the EU.

The Seminar themed: 'Doing Business in Ethiopia' would attract Dutch companies to invest here, according to the Ethiopian Embassy in Brussels, Belgium.

Companies that engaged specifically in oilseeds, vegetables, dairy, poultry, spices, textiles, and logistics and construction sectors will be encouraged to invest in Ethiopia.

Dutch companies operating in areas including manufacturing of leather and leather products, sugar and related, chemical, pharmaceutical industry and medical devices, metal and engineering are invited to participate in the seminar, the Embassy stated.

The statement further elaborated that high-level delegation from Ethiopia, including the Special Advisor to the Prime Minister and representatives of the Ethiopian Investment Commission will be expected to attend the seminar which will be hosted by the Common Fund for Commodities in Amsterdam.

The Netherlands is the leading European country with largest number of companies in Ethiopia, it was learnt.

