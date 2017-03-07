Haile Gebre-Selassie waves as he approaches the finish line at the end of the Morrisons Great Manchester Run in May 2015, just a few minutes before he announced his retirement

Ethiopian legendary athlete and chief of the country's athletics governing body, the Ethiopian Athletics Federation (EAF), Haile Gebre -Selassie strongly suggested that athletes who fail drug test must face jail term.

"It is necessary to take strong legal action to stamp out doping in the country. Those who failed a test for meldonium should be sent to prison," Ethiopian distance running great said.

Currently Girmay Birhanu is under police investigation for breaching an anti-doping law after he failed a test last year. According to Haile, Girmay could serve three years prison term.

In his view this can't be considered as a harsh measure. "This is necessary to protect our clean athletes from the scandalous ones," he noted.

Ethiopia, one of five countries the IAAF says is in "critical care" over its drug-testing systems. The world anti-doping governing body, WADA, warned the Ethiopians to take care from taking performance enhancing drugs a few months ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympics.

When a new athletics federation body was formed under the Presidency of Haile Gebre -Selassie in November 2016, his administration has adopted a "zero tolerance" approach towards doping.

He then said: "Our stand is no excuse towards someone who has cheated. As of today, any athlete who failed drug test will be hit by a life time ban."

The EAF decision doesn't stop there. "It is not only the athletes who should go to jail. Any one who makes an attempt to supply the drugs, or any one involved in drug business and if some one is caught in the middle in transferring the drug from one place to another, one will pay the price for this wrong doing. This is another key point," Haile said.

The move means Ethiopian athletes who fail tests and are subject to a four-year ban from December 28 onwards will no longer be able to represent the country in any competition.

A month after the new leadership was elected, the EAF announced that it would carry out tests on up to 200 athletes. The life ban was announced in December 2016.

The punishment is much stricter than the one currently imposed by the International Olympic Committee whose rules stipulate that athletes caught doping can face four-year bans but after serving it they are eligible to compete in any international event, including the Olympics.

The new EAF leadership aim is to convince the sport's world governing body that Ethiopia is serious in tackling doping and for it to be removed from the list of countries identified by IAAF president Sebastian Coe as in need of "critical care".

Kenya, Morocco, Ukraine and Belarus are other nations in that category.

Russia, meanwhile, has been banned from all athletics following the discovery of a state-sponsored doping regime and revelations of corruption.

For years Ethiopia has dominated distance running along with neighbouring Kenya, but it had its credibility questioned last year when six of its athletes came under investigation for doping.

But some of the athletes under investigation are foreign based. The 30-year-old Birhanu was one of five Ethiopian athletes who failed tests in 2016, three of whom are now living in the United States.

Haile didn't give details when Birhanu's case is expected to go to court. His case may be influenced by what the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has said about meldonium, according to Haile.

The drug was added to WADA's list of banned substances in January 2016, with athletes around the world being informed of the decision in late 2016.

Yet WADA has since announced that the presence of less than one microgram of meldonium in samples from tests conducted on athletes before March 1, 2016, was acceptable.