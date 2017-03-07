6 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Specman Credits Blitzbok Structures

Springbok Sevens backline player Rosko Specman attributed the feat of being named Player of the Final at the Las Vegas Sevens to good team structures and the support of his Blitzbok team-mates.

The Grahamstown-raised stepper scored a brilliant try in the final of the tournament, won 19-12 by South Africa against Fiji on Monday morning (SA time), as well as having a hand in both other tries, scored by Cecil Afrika and Chris Dry respectively.

"It is very nice to be named Player of the Final and I am proud about it, but credit must go to our system and the other guys in the squad sticking to our structures," said Specman.

"Coach Neil Powell always makes us believe that our basic system will bring success and he was proved right again. Everyone is just doing his job out there and I am sure other players in the squad will also be given this trophy in the future."

Specman added that it's easy to play with a smile on his face, because he is doing it with a "band of brothers".

"Every player assists and gives everything he has for the team," he said.

"Then my job becomes easy and fun. I even played on the wing at this tournament and that was as much fun as being sweeper."

Source: Sport24

South Africa

