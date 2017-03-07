7 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: 'Almighty' Mugabe Slowly Walks Ghana Red Carpet

Here he is: Zimbabwe's 93-year-old president Robert Mugabe, just returned from seeing his doctors in Singapore, cautiously walks the red carpet in Ghana. And everyone's watching his feet.

In a clip posted by Pulse Ghana, Mugabe is shown tightly surrounded by officials as he walks, arms swinging, and his trademark red tie clearly visible.

"The almighty Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe joins Ghana to celebrate 60 years of independence!" said @PulseGhana.

Mugabe's spokesperson defended this no-doubt-expensive trip undertaken less than 24 hours after the his return from Singapore. It was "a legitimate spending", George Charamba told state media on Monday.

Mugabe appears to have a very slight limp in the clip. But as one Twitter user pointed out: "If we're keeping it real he walks extremely well for 93."

Zimbabwe's official Herald newspaper reported on Tuesday that delegates at Ghana's 60th independence anniversary celebrations rose to their feet cheering when Mugabe arrived - proof, said the paper, that the president's "popularity as an African icon continues to rise".

Zimbabwe

Mugabe to Pay Bonuses to Civil Servants to Avert Strike

President Robert Mugabe's government has agreed to pay civil servants their missing 13th month cheques to avert a… Read more »

