Tanzania: Cash From Marine Parks Trickles In

Dar es Salaam — The government has started to collect revenue from marine parks and reserves since the introduction of new entrance fees last month, officials have said.

In an interview with The Citizen at the weekend, Marine Parks and Reserves Unit (MPRU) procurement officer Richard Mwakisisya said electronic machines had been distributed to all entry points to increase efficiency in revenue collection.

Tanzania has three marine parks - Mafia Island Marine Park, Mnazi Bay Ruvuma Estuary Marine Park and Tanga Coelacanth Marine Park.

There are also 15 marine reserves, including the famous Mbudya and Bongoyo islands in Dar es Salaam.

According to a public announcement by MPRU, foreign citizens aged above 16 years are now required to pay $11.80 (equivalent to Sh26,550), while foreigners aged between 5-16 years are required to pay $5.90, VAT inclusive (equivalent to Sh13,275).

Those who prefer to sleep over on the islands will have to pay $23.60 per night (equivalent to Sh53,100).

Tanzanians aged above 16 years are now required to pay Sh2,360 VAT inclusive, while children between 5-16 years pay only Sh1,180. Children below five are allowed to enter the parks and marine reserves for free.