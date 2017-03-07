7 March 2017

South Africa: Interdict Granted Against EFF Inciting Land Grabs - Afriforum

AfriForum and its business wing AfriBusiness have been granted a high court interdict against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema prohibiting him and his party from inciting illegal land grabs.

AfriForum submitted the application to the High Court in Pretoria in November last year after Malema threatened that the EFF would occupy land across the country on April 6.

Tarien Cooks' safety coordinator for AfriForum' said on Tuesday that the EFF had been asked to stop inciting land grabs last year.

The EFF reacted to AfriForum's letter and threatened that they will take land without any compensation and that the land will be redistributed.

"This remark is in direct violation of the Constitution as well as international law. It is a violation of the owners' rights and therefore AfriForum together with AfriBusiness obtained the court interdict," Cooks said.

Cooks added that AfriBusiness viewed private land ownership as "one of the cornerstones of a flourishing economy that is based on the free-market system".

Armand Greyling, Law and Policy Analyst for AfriBusiness said any threat or undermining of private land ownership would deter local and international investors "and lead to the flow of capital out of the country".

"Should Malema or a member of the EFF not adhere to this interdict' they will be charged with contempt of court'" added Cooks.

The EFF could not be immediately reached for comment.

Source: News24

