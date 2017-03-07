Liberia: EU Ambassador Tours South-Eastern Liberia

European Union Ambassador to Liberia Madam Tiina Intelmann has led a tour to the south-eastern part of Liberia to visit projects and witness first-hand development challenges of the Region.

Amb. Intelmann along with three technical teams from the EU Delegation toured the south-eastern counties of Liberia between February 16 and 24.

A release issued in Monrovia says the purpose of the mission was to have a comprehensive view of the challenges faced by the population of these counties, to meet local authorities and monitor EU projects in the region.

Team one was charged with the responsibilities for Health, and ittravelled to Grand Gedeh, River Gee, Maryland, and Grand kru Counties,monitoring monitored EU-funded projects implemented by Partners inHealth (PIH) and International Rescue Committee (IRC).

They also visited project activities implemented by Danish RefugeeCouncil (DRC). Team TWo was in care of Infrastructure, and theytraveled to Rivercess, Sinoe, Grand Kru, Maryland, River Gee and Grand Gedeh Counties.

They visited the south-east concerning ongoing contracts in the fieldof roads, energy and education. They also monitored the EU-fundedworks to rehabilitate the road between Buchanan and Cestos Cities, aswell as the design of the Coastal Highway between Buchanan, Greenville and Harper Cities.

Team Three was led by Amb. Intelmann, met with the County Superintendents of Maryland and Grand Kru. She also addressed the Council of Presidents and students of William V. S. Tubman University in Harper to present the European Union and its cooperation with Liberia. AmbIntelmann and her Team visited in person some of the 72 clinicsand Health Centres that have been supported with EU funding in thelast year.