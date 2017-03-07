Liberia: Govt Honors Defense Minister, Others

Government has held an investiture ceremony for Defense Minister Brownie Samukai, state run University of Liberia President Dr. Emmett A. Dennis and late former Internal Affairs Minister Ambulai Johnson for their services to the state.

The honoring of the three officials, one of which was posthumous forformer Minister Johnson, came Monday, 6 March when President EllenJohnson - Sirleaf called a special convocation in the C. Cecil DennisAuditorium of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Monrovia.

Government officials and members of the diplomatic corps assigned herehad turned out on government invitation to witness the event.

Government praised the honorees for their immense services to the state and their contributions made in helping to boost national transformation in their various roles in government.

Government has recognized the effective administrative role of Minister Samukai in handling the Armed Forces of Liberia since his appointment by President Sirleaf beginning her first term in 2006.

There were hands of applauds in the hall when part of a citation read to Minister Samukai reflected the army's external service in peacekeeping missions while under Minister Samukai's leadership.

As for University of Liberia or UL President Dr. Dennis, government said he focused on academic integrity after taking over the institution, and he has collaborated with many other institutions across Africa to create collaborative relationships for UL.

Under Dr. Dennis' watch, the UL has been recognized to have more than 22,000 students and more than 2000 instructors. R. Dennis has been credited for academic activities being more assured, even though fewer interruptions are acknowledged.

Concerning the late Internal Affairs Minister Mr. Ambulai whose widow Mrs. Johnson received the posthumous citation, government said here turned to Liberia and accepted his appointment in 2006 by President Sirleaf as Minister of Internal Affairs and faithfully served in the position.

He has been described as a peacemaker, highly skilled individual and a fear less public servant whose untimely demise has denied the state of his service. The honorees expressed thanks to President Sirleaf and the government for the recognition.