Liberia: Fuss Over Forest Reserves in Nimba

Residents of several towns in three districts in Nimba County are said to be divided over the Blei Community Forest Reserves, a 629 hectares of forest set aside by locals, with assistance from NGO for conservation purposes.

There is likelihood for serious trouble in the northern countyover the community Forest, as some residents have publicly expressed strong opposition to the project, which they claimed is denying them access to the forest that once served as a source of living.

Association for Rural Development (ARD), with funding from United States Agency for International Development (USAID) helped local communities set-up Liberia's first community forest reserve in 2010, two years after the project was initiated.

USAID, according to Saye Thompson, a local rights campaigner, provided both local and foreign training for some community members charged with the responsibility to protect the forest.

Thompson explained that the idea behind reserving the forest, are enormous, but indicated that paramount among them, is for the protection of endangered animal species, preservation of the forest, the protection of the community from storm and in response to the REED+.

But, some locals told a training workshop organized by Green Advocates International in Gbobayee Town that the decision to reserve their forest is negatively affecting them.

The workshop was held under the rights group's Alternative Models of Customary Community and Informal Forest Entrepreneurial Ventures program, being funded by Rights and Resources Initiative (RRI).

The residents said it is not only forbidden to farm, hunt and fish in the area, but also people, who had farms in the area prior to the decision, have been denied access to crops cultivated there.

The residents, most of whom are farmers and hunters, said they can no longer grow pepper, palm-apple, plantain and banana and hunt in the forest, due to the huge presence of forest rangersin the forest.

A traditional birth attendance, Kou Saye said the restriction on the forest has compelled her to start using modern medicines, because according to her, she don't have access to medicinal plants from the forest, which she usually use to attend to pregnant women in Gbobayee.

But, Francis Dahn, a member of the community forest management body dismissed the claim. He said individuals wishing to enter the forest for medicinal plants and local building materials need to ask for permit from his office.

Dahn explained that the permit can be issued for ten days and noted that applicants can get permit the same day they applied for it.