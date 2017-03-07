7 March 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Fuss Over Forest Reserves in Nimba

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alloycious David

Residents of several towns in three districts in Nimba County are said to be divided over the Blei Community Forest Reserves, a 629 hectares of forest set aside by locals, with assistance from NGO for conservation purposes.

There is likelihood for serious trouble in the northern countyover the community Forest, as some residents have publicly expressed strong opposition to the project, which they claimed is denying them access to the forest that once served as a source of living.

Association for Rural Development (ARD), with funding from United States Agency for International Development (USAID) helped local communities set-up Liberia's first community forest reserve in 2010, two years after the project was initiated.

USAID, according to Saye Thompson, a local rights campaigner, provided both local and foreign training for some community members charged with the responsibility to protect the forest.

Thompson explained that the idea behind reserving the forest, are enormous, but indicated that paramount among them, is for the protection of endangered animal species, preservation of the forest, the protection of the community from storm and in response to the REED+.

But, some locals told a training workshop organized by Green Advocates International in Gbobayee Town that the decision to reserve their forest is negatively affecting them.

The workshop was held under the rights group's Alternative Models of Customary Community and Informal Forest Entrepreneurial Ventures program, being funded by Rights and Resources Initiative (RRI).

The residents said it is not only forbidden to farm, hunt and fish in the area, but also people, who had farms in the area prior to the decision, have been denied access to crops cultivated there.

The residents, most of whom are farmers and hunters, said they can no longer grow pepper, palm-apple, plantain and banana and hunt in the forest, due to the huge presence of forest rangersin the forest.

A traditional birth attendance, Kou Saye said the restriction on the forest has compelled her to start using modern medicines, because according to her, she don't have access to medicinal plants from the forest, which she usually use to attend to pregnant women in Gbobayee.

But, Francis Dahn, a member of the community forest management body dismissed the claim. He said individuals wishing to enter the forest for medicinal plants and local building materials need to ask for permit from his office.

Dahn explained that the permit can be issued for ten days and noted that applicants can get permit the same day they applied for it.

Liberia

World Bank Pumps U.S.$16M Into Healthcare Support

The World Bank Group recently approved a US$16 million grant from the Global Financing Facility (GFF) to improve the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.