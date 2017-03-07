7 March 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Court Fines Sherman, Others

By James K.kadi, Jr.

Criminal Court "C" Judge Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay has fined Senator Varney Sherman and others for their failure to appear in Court on Monday, March 6, 2017.

Cllr. Sherman and several other individuals indicted by the Liberian Government for their alleged involvement in the Sable Mining bribery scandal should have appeared in court Monday to begin hearing into the alleged bribery scandal, but failed to do so.

As a result, Judge Gbeisay was left with no alternative but to fine them US$200 each.

The judge explained that on March 3, 2017 an assignment was issued notifying all parties to be present in court on March 6, 2017 at 9:00 am to begin the case, but surprisingly, only defendant Alex Tyler was present in court, while the absentees did not give any justification for their absence.

He said as prominent citizens of Liberia, Cllr. Sherman and others indictees rights need to be respected under the law because they have not been convicted, and at the same time, they too are under obligation to respect the mandate of this court.

The judge further said the assignment issued by the court clearly called for trial and the facts that their lawyers elected to file a paper does not in any way invalidate the assignment to hear the case.

Judge Gbeisay said since it is the first time that the defendants have acted in such manner, the court will not set aside their bond to have them arrested, instead they will be fined. The judge ordered that the defendants are to pay their fine before the case is called for today, March 7, 2017.

He warned that failure to do so,they will be arrested until the fine is paid into government revenue.

