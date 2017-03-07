Liberia: Fire Disaster Killed Three Persons

A fire disaster in the Christian Community, Lower Johnsonville has left three persons dead. Bystanders told this paper last Saturday that the cause of the fire was a result of candle light. The Christian community is situated along the Neezoe and Pipeline communities.

According to eye witnesses' accounts, the fire begun in the early morning hours of Thursday, March 2, 2017 when residents were asleep.

A bystander only identified as Joseph explained that a lady, who was a tenant in the house, died along with two kids after she tried to rescue the kids of her landlord from the blazing fire.

The deceased known as the 'Good Samaritan' lady unfortunately couldn't save the lives of the children neither herself due to the uncontrollable fire in the house.

Community residentsrushed to the scene, but their help couldn't contain the fire which burnt everything in their house.

District #2 Rep. SekouKanneh expressed sympathy to the bereaved family. The lawmaker also presented two bags of rice and LD$10,000.00 to the family and assured them of government's intervention through the incident management department at the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Papa Jackson, owner of the house told journalists that he lost his two children to the fire. He explained that he along with his wife left the house prior to the fires disaster.

He said upon his return, the damage has already been done. He called on the government and other philanthropists to come to their aid.