7 March 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: New Hand Pumps Are 'Oasis' for Pipeline Communities

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kpadeh Massaquoi

Residents of several communities in Pipeline have benefited from the erection of new hand pumps by the District #3 Representative, Bill Twehway.

According to residents, although the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation's (LWSC) pipes run through their communities, they don't benefit from them, making water very scarce during the dry season. They also said that during the dry season, they have to walk long distances to buy water from the LWSC public reservoirs.

In light of this, the District # 3 Representative, Bill Twehway erected several hand pumps for the people of Pipeline, from the Daniel Chea community to the Whein Town community.

Speaking at one of the hand pump sites, Rep. Twehway said that over twenty hand pumps will be erected in eight Pipeline communities. He described the hand pumps as an oasis in the desert and that the project was a way of identifying with the people of District #3.

Also speaking, the chairman of the Block-C community in Pipeline, Samuel Williams, expressed thanks and appreciation to Rep. Twehway for the donation of the hand pumps to his community, saying that the project came at the time residents needed it the most.

Liberia

World Bank Pumps U.S.$16M Into Healthcare Support

The World Bank Group recently approved a US$16 million grant from the Global Financing Facility (GFF) to improve the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.