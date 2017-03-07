Liberia: CMC Ends Workplace in Health, Safety and Nebosh Training

The thirty participants who completed the first of a 10-day training conducted by the National Examination Board for Occupational Safety and Health (NEBOSH) have been challenged to properly and adequately tranfer knowledge they acquired during the intensive safety training to benefit their respective institutions.

The trainees were drawn from ArcelorMittal, Sime Darby, Eco-Green, APM Terminals, the Environmental Consultancy, the CMC and Amanita and Sons Incorporated.

The training, which was held over the weekend at a resort in Monrovia, was conducted by a Liberian-owned company, the Construction and Mining Contractors, Incorporated (CMC, Inc.), in collaboration with London Professional Training Center (LPTC), UK, and the NEBOSH.

The lead trainer, Mrs. Bassey Odiong Akan, encouraged the trainees to remain steadfast as they wait for April 4, at which time they will formally sit the NEBOSH exam to qualify them as NEBOSH certified experts, once they make a successful pass.

She commended them for their individual commitment and enthusiasm to acquire additional knowledge, mostly in health and safety management.

Madam Akan also extended thanks and appreciation to the management of CMC and the people of Liberia for their hospitality that allowed for a smooth and successful training.

CMC CEO Sylvester Selekpoh expressed pride in seeing his company pioneer a successful NEBOSH training for the first time in Liberia.

Mr. Selekpoh suggested the need to set up a regulatory body to ensure that Liberians work in safe and healthy environments.

"With lots of sickly-looking people, the country's economy will not grow, because if you have more unhealthy people, the workforce will definitely decline, which will result in a downward trend in the economy," Selekpoh emphasized.

He said that the CMC is currently negotiating with government agencies such as the Ministry of Transport, and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to find means of mitigating accidents and illnesses at workplaces.

He thanked NEBOSH-UK and lecturer Akan for their commitment to the process and also extended his thanks to the trainees and their respective institutions that made the funding available for the successful hosting of the training.

Selekpoh also challenged them to utilize their training to positively affect their workplaces.

Abraham W. Dioh, who spoke on behalf of the trainees, expressed gratitude to Mrs. Akan, a Nigerian, for sacrificing her time to come to Liberia and impart knowledge to Liberians.

Dioh represented the Environmental Consultancy at the training.

He promised that the trainees will ensure knowledge sharing from the "little they acquired at their various places of work."

Mr. Dioh also appreciated the management of CMC for their farsightedness in bringing NEBOSH to the country.

He urged his colleagues not to be complacent, but to continue studying until they sit the NEBOSH exam that will be administered in April.

CMC, Incorporated is a Liberian-owned company which worked in collaboration with LPTC, UK, and NEBOSH to bring the training to Liberia for the first time since its inception.

Meanwhile the trainees at the end of the ceremony honored Madam Akan by presenting her a map of Liberia featuring the country's 16 ethnic groups.

She was also given a Bassa name 'Mampu,' meaning 'bright woman,' because of her complexion.

The CMC management disclosed that it is working to introduce another course for the NEBOSH health and safety management.