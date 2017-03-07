Liberia: Cemenco Donates 400 P. E. T-Shirts to Students

As part of its social corporate responsibility, and in collaboration with the Smythe Foundation, the Liberia Cement Corporation (CEMENCO) has provided about 400 printed T-shirts to the More Than Me Public School in the Fofee Town Community, outside Monrovia. The students will wear the T-shirts during their physical education (P. E.) sessions.

The donation, according to a statement from CEMENCO, came in the wake of an appeal the Smythe Foundation made to the management. The Foundation was established by John H. Smythe, former Commissioner of the Bureau of Immigration and Naturalization, on behalf of his parents.

The Smythe Foundation is a non-profit organization established in 2015 to cater to the needs of the less fortunate and underprivileged children in Electoral District #1, Montserrado County.

Robert O. Marshall, CEMENCO's head of Safety, Health and Environment, who presented the T-shirts on behalf of the management, informed the students and faculty that the corporation is committed to its social corporate responsibility and will continue to help needy institutions.

Mr. Marshall said that the "More Than Me Public School" is not the only institution that CEMENCO has assisted, and made mention of the Mango Town Public School, where it constructed a new school building; provided scholarships to needy students at the university level, training for students from various technical and vocational institutions and empty containers for needy Liberian women to sell cement.

He encouraged the students to take their education seriously, and thanked the teachers for committing their time and resources to prepare the youths for the future.

On behalf of the Smythe Foundation, John Smythe thanked the CEMENCO family for responding to his appeal by providing T-shirts for the pupils. He said the corporation's assistance will go a long way in helping the children and the institution.

Mr. Smythe said that most of the students are out of school "because of the distance they have to cover before getting to the next school."

He underscored feeding, which would help keep the children in school, as one of the major challenges facing the school.

He appealed to the CEMENCO management and other institutions to assist the school and the students with feeding and transportation.

Also speaking, one of the faculty members, Mrs. Christiana O. Davis, expressed her thanks and appreciation to CEMENCO for providing the institution the T-shirts, which she said many of the students could not afford to buy.

The "More Than Me Public School" has an enrolment of 400 pupils between the ages of 4 and 18. It runs classes from nursery to grade 6. The school is located in the Louisiana Community, Montserrado County. It was established in 2016 in a partnership agreement between the "More Than Me" (a non-governmental organization) and the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Education.

The school caters to less fortunate children, who walk from various communities as far as White Plains to Fofee Town. It is a tuition-free school.