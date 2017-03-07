7 March 2017

Liberia: Ambassador Carlton A. Karpeh Dead

The Government of Liberia has officially announced the death in his 86th year of Ambassador Carlton Alexwyn Karpeh, former Senior Ambassador-at-Large, former Ambassador of the Republic of Liberia to Cameroon and former Assistant Minister and Minister of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism. He was officially retired on December 2, 2010.

Amb. Karpeh also served as Deputy Chief of Protocol to the Organization of African Unity (OAU), now the Africa Union (AU).

Ambassador Karpeh died during the early morning hours of Tuesday, February 28, at his Duport Road residence in Paynesville.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

