Liberia: Police Extends 'No to Violence' Campaign to Three Counties

Monrovia — The Liberia National Police (LNP) at the weekend extended its "No To Violence Outreach Campaign" to Grand Bassa, Rivercess, and Margibi Counties.

The campaign which is aimed at creating awareness among youth across the country to do away with violence in their communities was recently launched in Grand Cape Mount, Bomi, and Gbarpolu Counties.

Three teams headed by senior officials of the Liberia National Police were dispatched at the weekend to carry out the no-to-violence outreach campaign in Rivercess, Grand Bassa, and Margibi Counties.

Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman, headed the team to Grand Bassa, the Deputy Inspector General for Administration Sadatu L.M. Reeves led the team to Rivercess, while the Deputy Inspector General for Operations Abraham Kromah headed the team to Margibi County.

In Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman, urged Liberians especially young people to do away with violence and other vices that have the propensity to undermine the peace now being enjoyed throughout Liberia.

Col. Coleman also used the non-violence campaign outreach to urge Liberians at the age of 18 and above to proceed to the nearest voter registration centers to register.

"You can only make the change you want to make during the October election when you register and vote", the Police Inspector General lamented".

On the other hand in Kakata and surrounding towns, Margibi County, Deputy Policed Inspector General for Operations, Abraham Kromah, was busy spreading similar peace and non-violence messages among citizens including young people of that part of the country.

Col. Kromah urged the young people not to destroy their future by engaging in acts that have the propensity of damaging the country and people. He called on the youth never to allow themselves to destroy the country.

"You have a very good future and so do not allow anybody to use you to spoil it only for their selfish motive".

He noted that 2017 is a crucial year for Liberia as the country is preparing to go to elections in October, and that it behooves everyone to ensure that the process is peaceful and transparent.

"Don't allow anyone encourage you to get in the streets only because he/she is not satisfied with the results, this is unacceptable", you are certainly going to be the victims if you allow them to use you to cause problems for this country, because they will not be around to protect you", Col. Kromah pointed out.

"Do not make the mistakes you made in the past by allowing selfish people to use you to cause violence in this country"; "don't make the Police to say we told you this, "the Deputy Police Inspector General cautioned youths in Margibi County.

He, however, lauded the Police community forum in Margibi for helping the Police fight crimes in the county and pledged the LNP's support to their initiatives.

He further frowned at election workers for allegedly refusing to register Liberians during the ongoing voter registration exercise only because they cannot speak.

His comment followed complains by some individuals that some of their people were allegedly being denied their right to register because they cannot speak English fluently.

Col. Kromah pointed out that Liberians in Monrovia and other parts of the country who cannot speak English but should not be denied their right to register and vote in October.

The deputy Police Inspector General for Operations was recently in Grand Cape Mount, Gbarpolu, and Foya, Lofa Counties on similar non-violence campaign to that parts of the country.

He has disclosed plans to shortly extend the exercise to southern Liberia and other areas.

Speaking earlier at the program, Kakata Acting City Mayor Eddie Murphy commended authorities of the Liberian Police for targeting the young people in its peace and non-violence campaign.

Mayor Murphy said the initiative is welcoming; and urged that it be extended to all parts of Liberia and lauded the collaboration existing among the Police and the communities.

Meanwhile, civil society organizations, community leaders, officials of the Motor cyclist organization, and the community Police forum of Margibi County who attended the one day peace and non-violence campaign, have praised the collaboration amongst the civilians and the Police.

They are at the same time appealing to government for increased budgetary support for the Police in its quest to fight crimes throughout the country especially during these electioneering periods.

"With increased budgetary support, the Police can be able to support the community Police forum in every county to help the Police to fight crimes and keep peace" they maintained.