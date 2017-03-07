7 March 2017

Liberia: Vice President Boakai Meets Ghanaian President Akufo Addo

Accra, Ghana — Vice President Joseph N. Boakai has been participating at programs marking the 60th Anniversary of Ghana and met with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in Accra at which time Vice President Boakai formally conveyed the best wishes of the President of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the Government and people of Liberia on the occasion that was attended by several African Heads of State.

In a brief meeting with President Akufo-Addo, Vice President extolled the long standing ties between Ghana and Liberia dating back many years and wish for the people of Ghana peace and prosperity in the years ahead.

He informed the President of Ghana about the democratic process that is well on course in Liberia and recounted the role that played Ghana in the Liberian peace process.

Vice President Boakai sitting alongside other African Leaders at independence Square including former Presidents of Ghana Johns Jerry Rawlings, John Kuffour, and John Mahama described the celebrations as a milestone in the history of Ghana.

Zimbabwian President Robert Mugabe, the Prime Minister of Rwanda, the President of Togo Faure Gnassingbe, and the Prime Mauritania among others were in attendance.

In his address to the nation, President Akufo-Addo outlined the struggle for Ghana's independence and those who play key roles in the fight against colonial rule.

There was a display of Ghana military hardware, a march past and fly past with military jets zooming overhead, as gun boats gave a salute to the Republic.

Hundreds of journalists descended on the Ghanaian capital to cover the celebrations which were colorful featuring units of the Ghanaian Armed Forces including the navy,Police,air force, and a selection of schools to show case Ghana's achievement in the educational sector.

Earlier, Vice President Boakai meet with the Rwandan Prime Minister before the official program and discussed issues pertinent to the transformation of the African continent and its people.

Vice President Boakai also held informer and non- binding discussions with heads of state and other African statesmen at the program.

Vice President Boakai at the head of a high power delegation arrived in Accra Sunday to represent President Sirleaf, the Government and people at the 60th Independence of Ghana.

Vice President Boakai ten years ago represented Liberia at the 50th Anniversary of Ghana.

