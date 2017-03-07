6 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Akwa Ibom - New Judge to Hear Forgery Suit Against Lawmaker

By John Chuks Azu

The suit against a member of the House of Representatives from Akwa Ibom State, Nse Bassey Ekpenyong, over alleged falsification of academic certificates has been re-assigned to another judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Former representative Robinson Uwak had brought a suit challenging the two academic documents submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by Ekpenyong in his '2015 Nomination Form' for the election.

The suit, which was initially before Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, was re-assigned after the judge on February 10 withdrew from the suit over comments made by Uwak, accusing him of bias in the handling of the matter.

Subsequently, the Chief Judge of the court, Justice Ibrahim Auta, re-assigned the suit to Justice B.O. Quadri, who has now slated April 24 for hearing.

The disputed certificates are National Diploma in Business Administration by the Abia State Polytechnic Certificate No 001181 and Abia State Polytechnic National Diploma Statement of Result dated 22nd November 2012.

