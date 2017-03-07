Ghana: Bank of Ghana Unveils New Gh¢5 Bank Note

press release

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has unveiled a new GH¢5 bank note.

The new GH¢5 note, which has already been distributed across the country, will be in circulation by Tuesday, March 7, 2017 and used alongside the existing GH¢5 note.

The new currency note comes with a new pulsating shine when tilted and has the portrait of the legendary Ghanaian educationist, Dr James Kwegyir Aggrey, on the right-hand side of the front of the note, replacing the iconic Big Six on the existing GH¢5.

The new note also has new durable security features which can be easily identified by the public, as well as other internationally-acceptable security features which are sensitive to touch to aid the visually-challenged in identifying the currency.

On the reverse side of the new note are distinguishable pictures of the Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Kwame Nkrumah, an oil vessel named after Ghana's founding president, President Nkrumah.

Speaking at the ceremony in Accra on Friday, during which the new currency was outdoored, Dr Abdul Nashiru Issahaku, Governor, BoG, said BoG decided to use the portrait of Dr Aggrey on the new note because of Dr Aggrey's immense contributions to the development of education in Ghana.

Dr Aggrey was born on October 18, 1875 and died on July 30, 1927.

He was a philosopher, missionary, intellectual and teacher, and is credited for being one of the advocates of education in the then Gold Coast.

He was also recognized and credited with the establishment of Achimota School, where he became the first principal and is renowned for his immense contributions towards women's empowerment and affirmative action.

Dr Issahaku said the new currency note was introduced to commemorate the Central Bank's 60th anniversary celebrations to be climaxed in August 2017.

BoG was established on March 4, 1957, just two days before the declaration of Ghana's independence.

The 60th anniversary of the bank coincides with Ghana's 60th Independence Day Anniversary.

Source: ISD (G.D. Zaney)