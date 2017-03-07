Ghana: MTN Makes Mobile Payments Easier

MTN Ghana, the leading telecommunications service provider in Voice, Data and Mobile Money services, has launched the 'Tap2Pay' service, another innovative feature available on its Mobile Money platform.

The Tap2Pay service allows MTN Mobile Money subscribers to pay for goods and services with the use of Near Field Communications (NFC) technology. It is an easier way of making payments as it eliminates the process of navigating through the Mobile Money menu to make payment.

Speaking at the launch of the Tap2Pay service in Accra, Eli Hini, General Manager of Mobile Financial Services at MTN said, "MTN is committed to brightening lives through the introduction of innovative digital services that provide convenience for customers. NFC technology provides an effective way for customers to pay for goods and services with just with a tap."

The service is currently available in select shops located at the Accra, Achimota and West Hills Malls. It is also available at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Palace Shopping Malls and Star Oil filling stations in Accra.

To sign onto the Tap2Pay service, subscribers with NFC enabled smart phones can download the MTN NFC app (MTNGH MOMO PAY SUBSCRIBER) from the Google Play Store and visit any MTN Service Center for activation.

Subscribers who do not have android phones can go to any MTN branch and get an "NFC" tag that can be used for all NFC payments. To make payments with the service, customers may tap the NFC tag on their phone to the POS terminal. A prompt will appear on the phone for approval, after which the subscriber enters his/her pin code to confirm the transaction.

Merchants who intend to accept payments through the Tap2Pay service can also download the Merchant NFC app (MTNGH MOMO PAY MERCHANT) after registration.

The Tap2Pay service comes after the recent introduction of two new services on the Mobile Money platform - Tbill4All with EcoBank Ghana and Yello Save Account with Fidelity Bank Ghana. TBill4All enables customers to buy Government of Ghana treasury bills on the Mobile Money platform with as low as GHC5.

The Yello Save is also a high interest savings account which gives subscribers a unique opportunity to save and earn an attractive 12 percent interest rate per annum on their Mobile Money wallets.