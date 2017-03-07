6 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Osinbajo Visits Edo Today, Flags Off Lagos-Ibadan Rail Project Tomorrow

By Usman A. Bello & Abdullateef Aliyu

Benin and Lagos — Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is expected in Edo State today as part of his visit to oil producing communities in the Niger Delta.

A statement signed by John Mayaki, chief press secretary to Governor Godwin Obaseki, said the acting president would visit Oben community in Orhionmwon Local Government Area to see for himself some of the challenges of the community.

Meanwhile, Governor Obaseki has seized the atmosphere of Osinbajo's scheduled visit to assure Oben community of infrastructural development. Obaseki who gave the assurance during a visit to the community in preparation for the visit, said he would impress it on the visiting acting president to repair the federal road, among other things, around the area.

In another development, the acting president is expected in Lagos tomorrow to perform the ground breaking for the construction of the $1.5bn standard gauge rail line from Lagos to Ibadan.

The proposed156.65km Lagos-Ibadan rail is a double line, which is the first phase of a new Lagos-Kano standard gauge line.

Already arrangements have been completed for the historic ground breaking by the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) under the supervision of the Ministry of Transportation.

