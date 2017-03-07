The government has lost patience with the slow pace of talks to end doctors' strike and ordered that the medics resume duty immediately.

A visibly irritated President Kenyatta and governors on Monday took a short break from the ongoing devolution conference in Naivasha to address the job boycott that is in its 94th day.

The president and the county bosses directed county service boards and the Health ministry to take disciplinary measures against all doctors who would fail to heed the order to resume duty.

The leaders of the two levels of government also withdraw the enhanced package that they had offered the medics as they vowed to protect doctors who will resume work.

The enhanced offer came with a 50 per cent pay rise among other benefits.

Their joint statement was read by Council of Governors Chairman Peter Munya at a press conference attended by, among others, Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu and a host of governors.

Hours earlier, Mr Kenyatta had accused the health of blackmailing the government into giving into their demands, which he said were impossible to meet.

But the leaders steered clear of the ongoing court process to end the strike that has left in its wake thousands of poor patients dead.

