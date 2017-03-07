7 March 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Uhuru, Governors Order Striking Medics to Resume Duty

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Laban Walloga/The Nation
Doctors on strike (file photo).

The government has lost patience with the slow pace of talks to end doctors' strike and ordered that the medics resume duty immediately.

A visibly irritated President Kenyatta and governors on Monday took a short break from the ongoing devolution conference in Naivasha to address the job boycott that is in its 94th day.

The president and the county bosses directed county service boards and the Health ministry to take disciplinary measures against all doctors who would fail to heed the order to resume duty.

The leaders of the two levels of government also withdraw the enhanced package that they had offered the medics as they vowed to protect doctors who will resume work.

The enhanced offer came with a 50 per cent pay rise among other benefits.

Their joint statement was read by Council of Governors Chairman Peter Munya at a press conference attended by, among others, Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu and a host of governors.

Hours earlier, Mr Kenyatta had accused the health of blackmailing the government into giving into their demands, which he said were impossible to meet.

But the leaders steered clear of the ongoing court process to end the strike that has left in its wake thousands of poor patients dead.

More follows.

More on This

Report On Doctors' Strike to Be Presented in Court

The final report on the negotiations to end the 93-day-old strike by doctors in public hospitals will be presented in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.