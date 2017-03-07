Nigeria: I Can Explain U.S.$650, 000 Scholarship Fund - Kwankwaso's Commissioner

Kano — Former Kano state Commissioner of Health, Dr. Abubakar Labaran Yusuf, yesterday, said he would honor the invitation to him by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission over the $650, 000 foreign scholarship fund being investigated by the commission.

Yusuf, in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen in Kano, said though he first heard about the invitation in the media before receiving an invitation, he would report to the commission tomorrow as requested.

"I got the invitation on Thursday, March 2, 2017 requesting me to report to the commission on the 7th March, 2017," he said, expressing disappointment that he was not invited to clear his name on the allegation before releasing the information to the media.

When contacted, the Chairman, Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, confirmed sending an invitation to the former commissioner, but denied knowledge on how the media men got their information regarding the probe.

Rimingado alleged that the $650, 000 was paid to the commissioner and some other people as a kick-back by an agent corresponding between Kano state government and a university in Cairo, Egypt.