South Africa: Richmond Municipal Manager's Murder a 'Major Blow to the People'

A top-ranking KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress official has called the murder of Richmond municipality's manager Sibusiso Sithole "a major blow to the people".

ANC provincial secretary Super Zuma said the party was concerned because it was losing people who were competently providing services to the public.

"He was a dedicated employee who restored the dignity of the Richmond municipality. We strongly condemn the killing and we call on our law enforcement agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book."

KwaZulu-Natal Co-operative Governance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube said Sithole, 39, was shot and killed after he was called to an incident at a testing station. His killers appeared to have posed as police officers and pulled him over, she said.

A special task team has since been established to investigate the murder.

Zuma said Sithole was "among the best young administrators in the country". He said his work ethic had earned the Richmond Municipality a clean audit.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to Sithole's siblings, his family, colleagues in the municipality and the community of Richmond."

In 2014, Sithole was awarded the best municipal manager award by the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

Source: News24