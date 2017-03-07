7 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Kolbe to Miss Kings Clash

Stormers outside back Cheslin Kolbe will miss this weekend's Super Rugby clash against the Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth due to an ankle injury.

Kolbe sustained a lateral ankle ligament injury in last Saturday's 32-25 victory against the Jaguares at Newlands.

Centre Dan Kriel suffered a lateral knee sprain and will be rested this week as a precaution along with flyhalf Jean-Luc du Plessis who has a minor groin strain.

Saturday's clash at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is scheduled for 15:05.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

