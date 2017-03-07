7 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Dolphins Welcome Back Proteas Duo

The Dolphins are set to welcome back the Proteas duo of Imran Tahir and Andile Phehlukwayo for Wednesday's crucial Momentum One Day Cup clash against the Cobras in Paarl where both sides will be desperate to get back to winning ways.

The competition enters its second round of matches with the home side currently placed last with seven points, while the visitors are just about holding on to second place with 13 points.

In what is a congested log - where the top side, the Titans, have won three matches and the bottom team two - the race for the play-offs is still wide open. The Cobras will need to get a move on however, after losing to the Highveld Lions in their last match on Friday.

The Dolphins and coach Grant Morgan will be delighted to have two of the biggest names in South African limited overs cricket available.

"It is great to have the likes of Andile and Imran back," Morgan said.

"They have been absolute world-beaters for the Proteas and it will be good to have them back in the mix going forward in the One Day Cup.

"With the likes of those two and Cameron Delport back in the mix, it's definitely one of the strongest squads we could assemble."

The match starts at 14:00.

