South Africa: Calm Restored in Olievenhoutbosch After Protests

Police say calm has been restored to Olievenhoutbosch, near Midrand, after violence erupted during a protest against poor service delivery on Monday afternoon.

Police used rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse protesters.

Captain Kay Makhubela said on Tuesday that the area was calm and no incidents had been reported on Monday night.

Makhubela said two people were arrested on Monday afternoon and one shop was looted.

A ward councillor's house was stoned and residents blocked the R55 with burning tyres, which police later removed.

"They broke the windows of his house, but the councillor is fine," Makhubela said.

The two suspects will appear in court for public violence soon.

