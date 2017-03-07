6 March 2017

South African Government (Pretoria)

South Africa: Premier Supra Mahumapelo Responds On 2017 State of the Province Address, 7 Mar

North West Legislature Speaker to hold a House Sitting for Premier to Respond to SOPA Debates and for Provincial Budget Speech 2017/18

On Tuesday, 7 March 2017, the Speaker of the North West Provincial Legislature, Hon. Sussana Dantjie will hold a House Sitting where Premier Supra Mahumapelo will respond to the Members of the Provincial Legislature's debates on the 2017 State of the Province Address in the Legislature Chamber at 9h00.

The MEC for the Department of Finance, Economy and Enterprise Development, Wendy Nelson will also deliver the Provincial Budget Speech for the financial year, 2017/18 in the Chamber.

All Members of the Provincial Legislature including EXCO will attend the Sitting.

Issued by: North West Provincial Legislature

South Africa

