President Jacob Zuma, speaking from the sidelines at the 20th Indian Ocean RIM Association summit in Jakarta on Monday, "appealed" to Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini and her human shield, Lumka Oliphant, not to "talk in public" or answer any questions before the April 1 payment of social grants to 17-million South Africans. His blackout order comes after a disastrous press conference on Sunday where Dlamini and Oliphant blamed the media and others who have "an agenda" for the crisis. On Monday, however, the minister told the SABC she took full responsibility for the crisis. Oh, and the department also announced it had "resolved" the issue of the new contract with CPS. By MARIANNE THAMM.

President Zuma's comments after Sunday's unseemly spectacle in Pretoria with Dlamini and Oliphant in lead roles and the media cast as evil villains in the Sassa crisis narrative are revealing and indicate that he ostensibly shares with Dlamini the opinion that government officials are not accountable, to citizens or the rule of law.

"People are going ahead and talking about the date. Others are calling for the minister to be fired, but the date has not come. It is somewhat worrying that people have...