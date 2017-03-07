South Africa: AIC Not Pulling Out of Coalition With ANC

The African Independent Congress (AIC) says there are no plans to pull out of a coalition with the African National Congress, as long as the ruling party delivers on its promise and starts the process to reincorporate Matatiele into KwaZulu-Natal.

Rumours of an impending withdrawal from the coalition by the AIC have been doing the rounds on social media, with some people claiming the president of the small political party, Mandla Galo, would make an announcement on Tuesday.

"They are a silly, malicious fabrication," he said of the rumours.

The AIC had given the ruling party an ultimatum in February, claiming it felt the ANC was not committed to the conditions of their coalition.

It helped the ANC retain the Ekurhuleni and Rustenburg municipalities following the party's poor showing at the 2016 municipal elections. The ANC lost control of Tshwane, the City of Johannesburg and Nelson Mandela Bay in the polls.

Galo said there would be another meeting between the two political parties on March 15.

Ultimatum remains

"We are going to sign an MOU with deadlines as to when the legislative process will kick in," said Galo. He said the processes would ensure Matatiele's incorporation back into KwaZulu-Natal.

The AIC was formed in protest against the demarcation of the area into the Eastern Cape.

"We are not talking about all nine provinces; just two provinces will be affected. Our MOU will have deadlines as to when the legislative processes around this will kick in," added Galo.

The AIC president also said his party was happy dealing with the ANC's Jeff Radebe.

"He has shown that they are taking this Matatiele matter seriously," he said.

Although the AIC said it was confident that talks between the two parties would be successful, Galo said its ultimatum remained in place.

