South Africa: Kirchner Leaves Leinster, Not Coming Home

Zane Kirchner will be leaving Irish club Leinster at the end of the season, but a return to South Africa is not on the cards.

Instead, the 32-year-old Springbok fullback will be joining Welsh outfit, Newport Gwent Dragons.

Capped 31 times at Springbok level, Kirchner would be able to represent the Boks regardless of where in the world he plays his rugby after SA Rugby's new rule that only overseas-based players with more than 30 caps will be available for international selection.

"When looking at the current squad, the average age and talent within the region; that is what got me interested! I am keen to find my feet, settle in with boys as quickly as possible, and add value to the squad where I can," Kirchner said on the Newport website of his move to the Dragons.

"I believe the Dragons will definitely move in the right direction.

"New decisions and ventures aren't always easy to make, however the experience of moving to Leinster, my first move abroad, has helped and knowing a few of the other South Africans in the squad makes my decision easier."

Kirchner has been at Leinster since 2013. Before that, he won the Currie Cup (2009) and Super Rugby (2009 and 2010) with the Bulls.

