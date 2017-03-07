South Africa: Legal Dispute Stalls Completion of Dunoon's R16.5 Million Sports Centre

Work on a much-awaited sports and recreational centre in Dunoon, which was expected to be completed two years ago, is at a standstill.

In January 2014, the City of Cape Town announced that the construction of the R16.5m multi-use sports centre was at an advanced stage and progressing well, GroundUp reported.

The project included areas for skating, climbing, basketball, netball, various courts, seating for spectators, changing rooms, and clubhouse facilities.

The city had expected the project to be completed before the end of the 2014/15 financial year.

But two years later, the clubhouse and changing rooms remain incomplete, with toilets and showers yet to be installed. The soccer field is not being used and is currently very dry due to the water crisis.

The spray park, in which residents can play among jets of recycled water, was completed and officially opened by mayoral committee (mayco) member for community services and special projects Belinda Walker in December 2015.

Since then, residents have been waiting for the completion of the other phases.

In 2014 mayco member for energy, environment and spatial planning Johannes van der Merwe said construction had begun in 2012.

Investigation

North area mayco member Suzette Little said the project had stalled because of a legal dispute between the city and the contractor.

"The City can confirm that the dispute is based on claims submitted by the contractor. However, we cannot provide any further details at this stage as the matter is being investigated," said Little.

Asked when the rest of the facilities would be completed and handed over to the community, the city left the question unanswered.

"In order to get the occupation certificate for the building, the property had to be subdivided, survey diagrams drawn up, and the new property registered, which we are currently doing," said Little.

A representative of Tempani Construction - the company awarded the tender to construct the sports centre - who refused to provide her name, said the "whole issue is sub judice and [we] will not be commenting".

Local football clubs have to play league games outside Dunoon, in Milnerton.

Ward 104 councillor Lubabalo Makeleni (ANC) said clubs affiliated to the South African Football Association were constantly demanding answers from him.

"People are impatient and want to know why they have this infrastructure for two years and it's not being put into use. It's very embarrassing to be a councillor in a ward where there is a project that cost millions in taxpayers' money and yet is not finalised," he said.

