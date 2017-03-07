7 March 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Parliamentary Committees Set to Scrutinise Budget

Tagged:

Related Topics

By John Ngirachu

The National Assembly's departmental committees are this morning set to start scrutiny of the Budget for the next financial year.

Parliament is this year having to scrutinise and eventually approve the Budget earlier than usual because of the August General Election.

This morning, the Administration and National Security Committee is scheduled to meet the Principal Secretaries for: Correctional Services and Youth and Public Service and the chairmen of the Public Service Commission, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority and the National Police Service Commission.

The committee on Agriculture, Livestock and Cooperatives is scheduled to meet the Cabinet Secretary, Trade and Cooperatives and later the Cabinet Secretary for Water and Irrigation.

The Finance, Trade and Planning Committee is scheduled to meet the Ministry of Tourism and later the Ministry of Devolution and Planning on the same subject.

Meanwhile, the Transport, Public Works and Housing team is set to continue consideration of the petition by the Kenya Taxi Cab Association calling for regulation of the taxi-hailing business.

Parliament is the only arm of government that is yet to submit its estimates for approval by the National Assembly.

The Judiciary has asked MPs to approve an allocation of Sh17.4 billion while the Executive has outlined its plans to spend Sh2.3 trillion in the next financial year.

Last week, the House approved the Supplementary Budget, authorizing the government to reduce development spending by Sh61 billion, which will instead go to recurrent expenses.

Kenya

Striking Doctors Ordered Back to Work by President Kenyatta

The government has lost patience with the slow pace of talks to end doctors' strike and ordered that the medics resume… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.