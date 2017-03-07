7 March 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nakuru Lecturer Denies Assaulting Girl, 23

By Joseph Openda

A University lecturer accused of beating up a 23-year-old girl from his neighbourhood has denied charges of assault before a Nakuru court.

Alexander Luchetu, a lecturer at Egerton University in Nakuru is accused of intentionally beating up Ms Purity Wanjiru causing her bodily harm on February 18 at Naka estate in Nakuru County.

He appeared before chief magistrate Gerald Oduor on Monday.

The court heard that the complainant reported the matter at Nakuru police station where the suspect was pursued.

According to the prosecution, the accused that has been on the run was arrested by Directorate of Criminal Investigations detectives on March 3 at his house in Nakuru.

Denying the charges, Dr Luchetu through his lawyer requested the court to release him on reasonable bond terms.

Ms Wanjiru through her lawyer Mr Kipkoech Ng'etich successfully persuaded the court to restrain the suspect from interfering with the witnesses until the matter is heard and determined.

"We urge the court to bar the suspect from interfering with any of the witness since as provided for by the law under the Witnesses Protection Act," said Mr Ng'etich.

Dr Luchetu was released on a Sh 20,000 bond.

The case will be mentioned on March 20.

