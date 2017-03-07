England came out on top in a Summer Series war of attrition against South Africa at Hartlevyale, Cape Town on Monday.

It was the second match between these two teams in the second Summer Series with Germany being the third team involved.

After 30 minutes of play it was still scoreless but, unlike in previous encounters during the Summer Series, it was South Africa creating the chances and looking like the more dangerous team on the pitch.

England broke the deadlock in the third quarter when Edward Horler scored and they started the second half like a team that had found a next gear.

The local team certainly created chances and looked more dangerous throughout the match. But while they will be happy with the fact that they only conceded one goal in this match, the disappointment was obvious.

This is a very young South African team that is showing some great promise on both attack and defence.

Ryan Crowe made a welcome comeback to the team after recovering from an injury that has kept him on the sideline until now.

South Africa's next and final game is on Thursday at 6pm.

The rest of the series' schedule: Wednesday @ 18:00 - England v Germany; Thursday @ 18:00 - South Africa v Germany.