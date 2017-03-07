Sudan: Robberies in Darfur - Attacker Killed, Police Pusuit

Kutum / Nyala — A violent incident in Kutum, North Darfur, resulted in the death of a militia member and eventually, the closure of the local market on Monday. A police patrol in the South Darfur capital pusued robbers on Sunday.

Two militiamen, riding motorcycles, attempted to steal the mobile phone of Eisa Ibrahim in Kutum's market at 4pm, a listener told Radio Dabanga. Ibrahim resisted and stabbed one of the attackers with an undefined object.

Sudanese soldiers moved all three men to the police station, after which they were taken to the hospital. One of the militiamen succumbed to his wounds on the way.

Allied militiamen then arrived at the hospital in four vehicles, seized the body of their dead comrade and abducted Ibrahim, heading west from Kutum. Residents of the town closed the market on Monday as a precaution against a possible escalation of the situation.

A witness in Nyala, South Darfur, said that a police patrol pursued six thieves who broke into one of the houses in El Malaja district. They exchanged fire and the thieves fled, causing a manhunt which sparked fear among the residents. The police managed to arrest three of the men.

In a press statement, the state police chief, Balla Mohamed Hussein, called on all citizens to speed-up licensing procedures of their private vehicles until 20 March, which he believes would increase security in the town.