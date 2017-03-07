7 March 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Market Raided After Militiamen Clash in Central Darfur Capital

Tagged:

Related Topics

Zalingei — Several militiamen raided Mirein market in the Central Darfur capital of Zalingei on Monday, following a clash between armed groups over a pay dispute. A joint security force had to intervene.

15 militiamen were wounded in a firefight between members of armed groups led by Hamid Ali, which concerned the groups' monthly salaries. Several witnesses told Radio Dabanga that dissidents of one of the groups demanded salaries, which their ex-leader refused. The men exchanged fire before a joint force of army, police and security intervened.

The clash created panic among locals, the coordinator of Central Darfur camps, El Shafie Abdallah recounted from Hamidiya. "Hamid Ali's forces arrived in Zalingei from Waranga, east of Zalingei on Friday."

The coordinator reported that when the dissidents became aware of the non-payment of their salaries, they closed the bridge to Zalingei, "started robbing pedestrians and car drivers, and raided the nearby Mirein market".

A joint force managed to drive the bandits out of the city at around 12pm. Two civilians and four government troops sustained injuries, El Shafie said, and were taken to the hospital in the town.

Sudan

Constitutional Amendments Committee Deputy Chair Says Work On General Features Started

The Deputy Chairman of the Constitutional Amendments Committee, Ahmed Al Tigani, on Monday pointed out that his… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.