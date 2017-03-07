Liberia: Vice President Joseph N. Boakai

VP Boakai, Ghana's Akufo-Addo Hold Talks On Bilateral Ties

MONROVIA, March 6 (LINA) - Vice President Joseph N. Boakai, who is in Accra, Ghana to participate in programs marking the 60thIndependence Anniversary of that country, has held talks with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to a didspatch, during the talks in Accra, Vice President Boakai formally conveyed the best wishes of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the Government and people of Liberia on the occasion that was attended by several African Heads of State.

Vice President Boakai extolled the long-standing ties between Ghana and Liberia dating back many years and wished for the people of Ghana peace and prosperity in the years ahead.

He briefed the Ghanaian President on the democratic process that is on course in Liberia and recounted the role that Ghana played in the restoration of peace in the country.

Vice President Boakai, sitting alongside other African leaders at Independence Square, including former Presidents of Ghana Jerry John Rawlings, John Kuffour, and John Mahama, described the celebrations as a milestone in the history of Ghana.

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, the Prime Minister of Rwanda, the President of Togo Faure Gnassingbe, and the Prime Minister of Mauritania, among others, were in attendance.

In his address to the nation, President Akufo-Addo outlined the struggle for Ghana's independence and those who played key roles in the fight against colonial rule.

The celebration, included a display of Ghana's military hardware, a march past and fly past by military jets zooming overhead, while gun boats gave a salute to the Republic.

Hundreds of journalists descended on the Ghanaian capital to cover the colorful celebration which also featured units of the Ghanaian Armed Forces, including the navy, police, air force, and a selection of schools to show case Ghana's achievement in the education sector.

Earlier, Vice President Boakai met with the Rwandan Prime Minister before the official program and discussed issues pertinent to the transformation of the African continent and its people.

He also held informal and discussions with heads of state and other African statesmen at the program.

The VP at the head of a high power delegation arrived in Accra on Sunday to represent President Sirleaf, the Government and people of Liberia at the 60th Independence Anniversary of Ghana.

Vice President Boakai ten years ago represented Liberia at the 50th Anniversary of Ghana's independence. LINA PR/TSS/PTK