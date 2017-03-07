6 March 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: Nuquay Holds Bilateral Talks With Rwanda Speaker

By Wilfred Gortor

A high-level bilateral meeting aimed to enhance bonds between the National Legislature of Liberia and the Parliament of Rwanda convened Monday between House Speaker Emmanuel Nuquay and Rwandan Speaker Donatille Mukabalisa.

During the meeting, which was held at Nuquay's Capitol Building office in Monrovia, Mukabalisa expressed her willingness to work with the Liberian parliament to, among other things, increase women participation in politics.

Eric Kennedy, who is Chief of Office Staff, in the office of the Speaker, told journalists following the meeting that, Mukabalisa expressed her interest in Liberia's Affirmative Action Bill, which is aimed at increasing women participation in politics, among other things.

Kennedy said, both Speakers expressed their desire to see women not only in key roles in government in Africa, but also in strategic leadership positions at the level of political parties.

With the highest percentage of women in a single House of Parliament worldwide, the Rwandan Government has reserved 24 out of 80 seats in Chambers of Deputies for women.

The 24 seats allocated to women are divided between each province and the city of Kigali, where they are elected by an assembly made up of various councils and committees members.

It can be recalled that after the Rwandan Genocide, the nation's population was made up of more women than men, leading the nation to grant women more seats in its parliament.

The Rwandan genocide led to the mass slaughter of Tutsis in Rwanda by members of the Hutu majority government. More than 800,000 Rwandans were killed during the 100-day period from April 7 to mid-July 1994.

Kennedy said, during the meeting a round of experience from the civil upheaval which occurred in both nations was shared by Nuquay and his Rwandan counterpart.

According to him, the two parliamentarians discussed political parties ideologies of their respective nations, as well as Liberia's pending General and Presidential Elections.

Mukabalisa, following the meeting, told reporters that the meeting with Nuquay was cordial, and expressed her satisfaction over the level of hospitality she received from her Liberian counterpart.

