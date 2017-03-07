7 March 2017

Gambia: Ruling Party and Opposition to Sign MOU Today

By Mahamadou Camara

The inter-party committee, comprising both ruling and opposition political parties, has called for a meeting of all political parties registered by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) today, Tuesday, at Kairaba Beach Hotel.

The meeting was called for the political parties to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that would govern the inter-party relationship towards the National Assembly elections and thereafter.

President Adama Barrow would deliver a statement on the occasion emphasising the importance of inter-party peace and dialogue.

