Gambia: Ruling Party and Opposition to Sign MOU Today

The inter-party committee, comprising both ruling and opposition political parties, has called for a meeting of all political parties registered by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) today, Tuesday, at Kairaba Beach Hotel.

The meeting was called for the political parties to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that would govern the inter-party relationship towards the National Assembly elections and thereafter.

President Adama Barrow would deliver a statement on the occasion emphasising the importance of inter-party peace and dialogue.